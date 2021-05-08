Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Portman Ridge Finance had a positive return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 47.13%.

Shares of NASDAQ PTMN traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.40. The company had a trading volume of 414,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,370. Portman Ridge Finance has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $2.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.29 and its 200 day moving average is $1.90. The company has a market cap of $180.47 million, a P/E ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Get Portman Ridge Finance alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.00%. Portman Ridge Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 300.00%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th.

Portman Ridge Finance Company Profile

Portman Ridge Finance Corp. operates as a non-diversified management investment company. The firm targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/ defense, business services, consumer products, education, food & beverage, healthcare, industrial & environmental services, logistic & distribution and media & telecommunications.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Portman Ridge Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portman Ridge Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.