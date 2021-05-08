Post (NYSE:POST) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Post (NYSE:POST) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Post had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

POST stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.35. The company had a trading volume of 455,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,629. Post has a 1-year low of $81.38 and a 1-year high of $117.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,877.04 and a beta of 0.71.

In other Post news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $140,440.30. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Post from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.78.

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

