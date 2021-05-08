Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Primerica by 473.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Primerica by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Primerica by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRI opened at $163.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.44. Primerica, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.00 and a 52-week high of $165.35.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 17.65%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.30%.

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.83, for a total value of $428,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,643 shares in the company, valued at $8,518,809.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRI. Truist boosted their price objective on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.29.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

