PRiVCY Price Reaches $0.0106 on Exchanges (PRIV)

PRiVCY (CURRENCY:PRIV) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. In the last week, PRiVCY has traded 34.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. PRiVCY has a market capitalization of $175,647.61 and $1,119.00 worth of PRiVCY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PRiVCY coin can now be purchased for about $0.0106 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PRiVCY Coin Profile

PRiVCY (PRIV) is a coin. PRiVCY’s total supply is 22,175,970 coins and its circulating supply is 16,508,939 coins. PRiVCY’s official Twitter account is @PRiVCY_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PRiVCY is /r/PRiVCY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PRiVCY’s official website is privcy.io

PRiVCY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRiVCY directly using U.S. dollars.

