Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.75.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PGNY shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Progyny in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Get Progyny alerts:

Progyny stock opened at $51.71 on Friday. Progyny has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $59.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.68. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 470.09 and a beta of 1.83.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. Progyny had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $122.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Progyny’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Progyny will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 112,020 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,164,122.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,830. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total value of $1,179,780.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 583,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,757,378.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 470,864 shares of company stock valued at $23,185,154. 33.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Progyny by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Progyny by 234.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 72,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after buying an additional 50,811 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Progyny by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 170,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after buying an additional 14,887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.