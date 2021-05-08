Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.75.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on PGNY shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Progyny in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.
Progyny stock opened at $51.71 on Friday. Progyny has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $59.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.68. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 470.09 and a beta of 1.83.
In related news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 112,020 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,164,122.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,830. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total value of $1,179,780.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 583,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,757,378.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 470,864 shares of company stock valued at $23,185,154. 33.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Progyny by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Progyny by 234.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 72,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after buying an additional 50,811 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Progyny by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 170,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after buying an additional 14,887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.54% of the company’s stock.
Progyny Company Profile
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
