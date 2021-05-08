Project Inverse Market Cap Hits $1.60 Million (XIV)

Project Inverse (CURRENCY:XIV) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. One Project Inverse coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000195 BTC on popular exchanges. Project Inverse has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and $342,938.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Project Inverse has traded down 36.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.96 or 0.00067862 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.45 or 0.00252090 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 387.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003727 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $678.25 or 0.01151731 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00032326 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.60 or 0.00746487 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,787.02 or 0.99826301 BTC.

About Project Inverse

Project Inverse’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,949,995 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Project Inverse Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Inverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Inverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Project Inverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

