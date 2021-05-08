ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of PRQR traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.23. The stock had a trading volume of 545,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,815,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 8.52 and a current ratio of 8.52. ProQR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $9.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.78 million, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.94.

PRQR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on ProQR Therapeutics from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ProQR Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

