Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.51 EPS

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.51), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

TARA stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.83. 167,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,852. Protara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.44 and a 52-week high of $67.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.43 and its 200 day moving average is $19.09.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TARA shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Protara Therapeutics from $43.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Protara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying and advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations.

