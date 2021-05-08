Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $116.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.25 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 12.80%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE PRLB traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.41. 430,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,989. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.29 and a beta of 1.96. Proto Labs has a 52 week low of $93.28 and a 52 week high of $286.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.34.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

PRLB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proto Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Proto Labs from $105.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.67.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.