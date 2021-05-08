Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $110.20 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) will post $110.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Provident Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $110.10 million to $110.30 million. Provident Financial Services posted sales of $84.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will report full year sales of $442.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $439.90 million to $445.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $451.20 million, with estimates ranging from $443.40 million to $458.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Provident Financial Services.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $100.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.37 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 19.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PFS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Boenning Scattergood cut Provident Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Provident Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Provident Financial Services stock opened at $25.26 on Friday. Provident Financial Services has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $25.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.08 and a 200-day moving average of $19.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.87%.

In other Provident Financial Services news, EVP James A. Christy sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $93,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,227 shares in the company, valued at $636,294.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Provident Financial Services by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,412,065 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $254,260,000 after buying an additional 236,714 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 17,642 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 29,745 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Provident Financial Services by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,982 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. 61.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

