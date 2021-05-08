ProVise Management Group LLC Has $18.30 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,415 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 2.0% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $18,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $17,697,996,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Microsoft by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,369,178,000 after acquiring an additional 8,865,366 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,306,979 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,413,478,000 after buying an additional 4,140,017 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,786,208 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,185,548,000 after buying an additional 1,250,690 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,539,793 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,351,380,000 after purchasing an additional 810,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $252.46 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $175.68 and a one year high of $263.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $248.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upped their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.80.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

