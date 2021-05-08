Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Acquired by Lipe & Dalton

Lipe & Dalton boosted its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 11,955.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,955 shares during the quarter. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth $304,237,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 337.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,682,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,010 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,140,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,473 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth $30,784,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 169.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 485,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,872,000 after acquiring an additional 304,935 shares during the period. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on PRU. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.69.

NYSE PRU opened at $105.95 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.52 and a 52 week high of $105.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -294.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.68 and a 200-day moving average of $83.18.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.36. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $2,663,177.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,218.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.98 per share, for a total transaction of $80,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,812 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

