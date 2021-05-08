PTON (PTON) Price Tops $0.0001

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded up 120.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. PTON has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $1,063.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PTON has traded 168.7% higher against the dollar. One PTON coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.23 or 0.00080808 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00020592 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.84 or 0.00063029 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.56 or 0.00103606 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.74 or 0.00776282 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,411.47 or 0.09258285 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00043614 BTC.

PTON Profile

PTON (PTON) is a coin. PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,950,794,349 coins. PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io . The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PTON’s official website is foresting.io . The official message board for PTON is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “‘FORESTING' or 'FORESTING Platform' is a blockchain-based social media platform that deviates from the distribution system of traditional social media platforms. It provides a fair value distribution system for users who are the true owners of the platform. Users deliver contents through blockchain technologies and contribute to the platform in a variety of forms. “

Buying and Selling PTON

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PTON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PTON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PTON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

