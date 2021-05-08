PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Stock Holdings Cut by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments lessened its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 783,180 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,618 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.30% of PulteGroup worth $41,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $137,843,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,680,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,740,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,023,701,000 after buying an additional 854,976 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in PulteGroup by 116.4% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,395,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,169,000 after buying an additional 750,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in PulteGroup by 345.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 572,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,668,000 after buying an additional 443,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.57.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $61.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.01 and its 200-day moving average is $46.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.09 and a 1-year high of $62.01.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $395,480.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,895 shares in the company, valued at $3,654,416.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $88,935.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,846,794.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

