Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for CarMax, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) – Wedbush upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for CarMax in a report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.71. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.97 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.47 EPS.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

KMX has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Northcoast Research raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.21.

KMX opened at $129.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.04 and a 200-day moving average of $112.49. CarMax has a 52-week low of $70.72 and a 52-week high of $138.66.

In other CarMax news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 20,129 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $2,567,252.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,011.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total value of $24,337,726.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 392,076 shares in the company, valued at $51,546,231.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in CarMax during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

