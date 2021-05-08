Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Issued By Oppenheimer

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Seres Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.48) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 385.22% and a negative return on equity of 2,867.98%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Chardan Capital raised Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seres Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.14.

NASDAQ MCRB opened at $20.73 on Thursday. Seres Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.67 and a 1 year high of $38.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -17.72 and a beta of 4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.73 and a quick ratio of 6.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.50 and its 200 day moving average is $24.77.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 10.3% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 165,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 15,423 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Seres Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 79,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

