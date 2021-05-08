Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Gartner in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now forecasts that the information technology services provider will earn $1.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.37. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gartner’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.10 EPS.

Get Gartner alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IT. Barclays lifted their price objective on Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Gartner from $204.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.00.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $234.00 on Thursday. Gartner has a 1 year low of $106.57 and a 1 year high of $239.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $191.93 and a 200 day moving average of $168.36. The stock has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS.

Gartner declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 6,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.28, for a total transaction of $1,447,286.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,572 shares in the company, valued at $10,312,032.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 1,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.22, for a total value of $446,717.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,897,379.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,097 shares of company stock worth $11,018,429. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth $132,978,000. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,031,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 7,181.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 359,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,527,000 after acquiring an additional 354,185 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 435.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,094 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,123,000 after purchasing an additional 218,864 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Gartner by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 382,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,295,000 after purchasing an additional 110,972 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.