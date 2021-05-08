Qcash (QC) Price Reaches $0.15 on Top Exchanges

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. One Qcash coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000260 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Qcash has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. Qcash has a total market cap of $70.39 million and approximately $1.37 billion worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.16 or 0.00068252 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $148.95 or 0.00253159 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 362.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003719 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $669.70 or 0.01138219 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00032300 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $443.54 or 0.00753840 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,582.60 or 0.99566205 BTC.

About Qcash

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official website is www.zb.cn . Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Qcash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

