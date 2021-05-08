QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

QGEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded QIAGEN from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

NYSE:QGEN opened at $47.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.81, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.84. QIAGEN has a 12-month low of $41.98 and a 12-month high of $59.00.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $567.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.57 million. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 11.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that QIAGEN will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,897,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,453,000 after acquiring an additional 200,049 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 15.3% in the first quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 134,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,527,000 after acquiring an additional 17,770 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 9.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,120,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,286,000 after acquiring an additional 100,796 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 4.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QIAGEN in the first quarter worth $240,000. 43.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

