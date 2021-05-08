QLC Chain Price Reaches $0.0828 on Exchanges (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. QLC Chain has a total market capitalization of $19.88 million and approximately $6.52 million worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QLC Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0828 or 0.00000141 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.32 or 0.00066792 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $148.51 or 0.00252266 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 403.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003747 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $672.21 or 0.01141859 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00031987 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $433.96 or 0.00737159 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,894.79 or 1.00042345 BTC.

QLC Chain Profile

QLC Chain’s launch date was December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain . QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

QLC Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QLC Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QLC Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

