QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 75.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,714 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 1.0% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.0% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 31,754 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 20.9% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 762,220 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $101,063,000 after acquiring an additional 131,733 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.8% in the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 137,016 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $18,167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,481 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 74.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.65.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $137.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $74.37 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

