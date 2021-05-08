Quant (QNT) Trading 6.8% Lower This Week

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. Over the last week, Quant has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. Quant has a total market cap of $489.38 million and approximately $5.04 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quant coin can now be bought for approximately $40.54 or 0.00069051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000399 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002815 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $395.40 or 0.00673543 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002859 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Quant Coin Profile

Quant is a coin. It launched on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official website is quant.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

