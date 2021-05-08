Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Price Hits $0.47 on Top Exchanges

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00000803 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market cap of $34.71 million and $135,077.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58,449.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $3,884.48 or 0.06645812 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,365.72 or 0.02336562 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $338.95 or 0.00579893 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $117.87 or 0.00201655 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $455.42 or 0.00779166 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $360.01 or 0.00615920 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $297.30 or 0.00508635 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005160 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 73,919,876 coins. The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

