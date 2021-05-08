Quantum Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:QMCO)

Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 3,763 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,861% compared to the typical volume of 95 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:QMCO opened at $9.30 on Friday. Quantum has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $9.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.64 million, a P/E ratio of -24.47 and a beta of 2.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.25.

A number of research analysts have commented on QMCO shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Quantum in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities started coverage on Quantum in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Quantum from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

In other news, CRO Elizabeth King sold 18,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $149,979.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 291,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,485.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quantum by 233.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Quantum by 338.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 10,325 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

About Quantum

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and video-like data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

