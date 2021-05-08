Qubitica (QBIT) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7.00

Qubitica (CURRENCY:QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One Qubitica coin can currently be purchased for approximately $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Qubitica has traded 28.9% lower against the dollar. Qubitica has a total market capitalization of $9.66 million and approximately $7.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.20 or 0.00068285 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002902 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000067 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $377.48 or 0.00641237 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003311 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About Qubitica

QBIT is a coin. It was first traded on March 7th, 2018. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 808,675 coins. The official website for Qubitica is www.qubitica.net . Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QUBITICA is a community of more than 1000 developers, IT companies and investors from over 20 nations who want to work together to advance blockchain technology. This community has developed the QUBITICA infrastructure and since May 2018 it has been working on new blockchain and AI projects under the associated brands and websites. Subcontracting is organized within the community. This requires the holding of QBIT, the participation shares in QUBITICA and all related projects. “

