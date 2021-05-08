Rage Fan Price Down 52.4% Over Last Week (RAGE)

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 8th. Rage Fan has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $44,364.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rage Fan coin can currently be purchased for $0.0373 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rage Fan has traded 52.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.32 or 0.00066792 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.51 or 0.00252266 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 403.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003747 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $672.21 or 0.01141859 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00031987 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $433.96 or 0.00737159 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,894.79 or 1.00042345 BTC.

About Rage Fan

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,400,000 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Buying and Selling Rage Fan

