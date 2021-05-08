Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) by 344.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,648 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.13% of Ranpak worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ranpak during the fourth quarter worth $8,299,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ranpak by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 869,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,692,000 after acquiring an additional 436,325 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ranpak by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 742,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,980,000 after purchasing an additional 340,490 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Ranpak by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 291,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after buying an additional 148,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ranpak by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,241,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,122,000 after purchasing an additional 95,672 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACK stock opened at $20.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.31. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.63 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.55 and a beta of 1.08.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 7.54%.

Several research firms have commented on PACK. Sidoti started coverage on Ranpak in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Ranpak from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Ranpak in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Ranpak Profile

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company manufactures and assembles proprietary protective systems that convert kraft paper into a range of packaging and cushioning products to address its customers' needs.

