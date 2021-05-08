Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Announces Earnings Results

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.13%.

Shares of PACK stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.94. 144,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,007. Ranpak has a 12 month low of $6.63 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.95.

PACK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Ranpak from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Ranpak in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Ranpak in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company manufactures and assembles proprietary protective systems that convert kraft paper into a range of packaging and cushioning products to address its customers' needs.

