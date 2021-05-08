Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 69.25% and a negative net margin of 21.61%. The firm had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis.

RPD traded up $1.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,083,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,943. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.04 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.48. Rapid7 has a 12 month low of $44.23 and a 12 month high of $94.60.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RPD shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Rapid7 from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.10.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total value of $38,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,091.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Peter Kaes sold 10,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $887,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,938 shares of company stock worth $1,006,985 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

