Rapidz Market Cap Tops $2.54 Million (RPZX)

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 8th. One Rapidz coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Rapidz has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rapidz has a market capitalization of $2.54 million and $76,485.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.56 or 0.00080709 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00020765 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00063644 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $473.57 or 0.00803710 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.00 or 0.00103522 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,611.95 or 0.09524123 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00044643 BTC.

Rapidz Coin Profile

Rapidz is a coin. Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,752,661,820 coins. The official message board for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io/blog . Rapidz’s official website is www.rapidz.io . Rapidz’s official Twitter account is @rapidzpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapidz is an international financial technology company. It provides a decentralized payment system which aims to improve merchant profitability and customer convenience. Rapidz strives to make payments convenient, fast, safe and efficient. RapidzPay was established in 2017 and now operates offices in Switzerland, Thailand, and Taiwan. The company is founded by a team of financial technology and blockchain experts with the core mission to bring cryptocurrency to the masses. RapidzPay™ current endeavor is to increase its active cryptocurrency users to over 50 million, and reach a market capitalization to over 1 trillion USD. This objective will be accomplished by by utilizing Rapidz ecosystem of products, as well as by the Rapidz token (RPZX). “

Buying and Selling Rapidz

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapidz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rapidz using one of the exchanges listed above.

