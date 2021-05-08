Regentatlantic Capital LLC Buys 1,796 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XEL. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XEL opened at $71.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.07 and a 1-year high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 69.32%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XEL. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.43.

In related news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total transaction of $842,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,465.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher B. Clark sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $428,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $1,378,965 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

