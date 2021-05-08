Render Token (RNDR) Market Capitalization Hits $132.55 Million

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One Render Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.86 or 0.00001458 BTC on exchanges. Render Token has a market cap of $132.55 million and $7.55 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Render Token has traded down 20% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.99 or 0.00081518 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00020811 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00063237 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $472.45 or 0.00802559 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.35 or 0.00104225 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,620.97 or 0.09548510 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00044940 BTC.

Render Token Profile

RNDR is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 520,379,694 coins and its circulating supply is 154,378,729 coins. The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken . The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Render Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Render Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Render Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

