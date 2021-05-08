Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

REZI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

REZI opened at $30.28 on Friday. Resideo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $31.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.46 and a beta of 2.62.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.38). Resideo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 4,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total value of $117,257.16. Also, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $240,860.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,160.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REZI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Resideo Technologies by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.