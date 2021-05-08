Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.80.

RPAI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Properties of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Retail Properties of America from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Retail Properties of America by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,606,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462,832 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Retail Properties of America by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,743,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,236 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Retail Properties of America by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,331,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,521,000 after acquiring an additional 84,137 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Retail Properties of America by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,300,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,254,000 after acquiring an additional 565,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,428,000. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RPAI opened at $12.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 93.16 and a beta of 1.68. Retail Properties of America has a 52 week low of $4.01 and a 52 week high of $12.21.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.48%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Retail Properties of America will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.93%.

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

