Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ricoh had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 0.68%.

Shares of Ricoh stock remained flat at $$10.53 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 85 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.20 and a beta of 0.89. Ricoh has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $11.67.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RICOY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ricoh from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ricoh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th.

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides various office and commercial printing solutions and related solutions worldwide. It offers multifunctional printers, printers, industrial inkjets, garment and production printers, 3D printers, projectors, video and web conference systems, and interactive whiteboards, as well as inkjet heads and modules.

