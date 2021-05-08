RING X PLATFORM (RINGX) Price Hits $0.13 on Exchanges

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. RING X PLATFORM has a total market capitalization of $28.20 million and approximately $375,762.00 worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, RING X PLATFORM has traded 22.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One RING X PLATFORM coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000221 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get RING X PLATFORM alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.19 or 0.00081537 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00020776 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.47 or 0.00066480 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.38 or 0.00104335 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.07 or 0.00781173 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,536.53 or 0.09567000 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00044592 BTC.

RING X PLATFORM Coin Profile

RING X PLATFORM (RINGX) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2020. RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 452,372,597 coins and its circulating supply is 220,124,009 coins. RING X PLATFORM’s official Twitter account is @PlatformRing . RING X PLATFORM’s official website is ringx.io . RING X PLATFORM’s official message board is medium.com/@ringplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “RINGX Platform aims to create a block-chain-based mileage integrated ecosystem by integrating various mileage service into block-chain technology and establishing an innovative platform for customers to purchase and consume high qualified content with integrated mileage based on cooperation with various mileage service providers. RINGX token is a utility token issued for the activation of the RINGX Platform. It is a cryptocurrency whose issuance volume is fixed and priced by the market. RINGX Mileage can be purchased with RINGX token in RINGX Platform and RINGX token can be paid as compensation for purchase, evaluation, and sponsorship activities within RINGX Platform. “

RING X PLATFORM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RING X PLATFORM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RING X PLATFORM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RING X PLATFORM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RING X PLATFORM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RING X PLATFORM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.