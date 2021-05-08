Rise (RISE) One Day Volume Hits $23,770.00

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded down 9.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. Rise has a market cap of $1.66 million and approximately $23,770.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rise coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0094 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rise has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Rise Coin Profile

Rise (CRYPTO:RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 177,483,343 coins. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision . Rise’s official website is rise.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Buying and Selling Rise

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

