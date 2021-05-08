Ruler Protocol (RULER) Hits Market Cap of $598,819.10

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. During the last seven days, Ruler Protocol has traded down 22.7% against the US dollar. One Ruler Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $160.15 or 0.00270748 BTC on exchanges. Ruler Protocol has a market capitalization of $598,819.10 and approximately $107,575.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00067758 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.81 or 0.00251575 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 389.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003701 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $671.78 or 0.01135672 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00032260 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.53 or 0.00746415 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,013.06 or 0.99763774 BTC.

Ruler Protocol Profile

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

Buying and Selling Ruler Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruler Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruler Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ruler Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

