Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) to announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Rush Enterprises’ earnings. Rush Enterprises posted earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 177.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Rush Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Rush Enterprises.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 2.04%.

RUSHA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Rush Enterprises from $42.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th.

In other news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 3,750 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total value of $172,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,597.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Rush Enterprises by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,178,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,361,000 after acquiring an additional 70,153 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Rush Enterprises by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Rush Enterprises by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 9,298 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 149,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,464,000 after purchasing an additional 32,683 shares during the last quarter. 48.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rush Enterprises stock opened at $49.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.53. Rush Enterprises has a 52 week low of $22.14 and a 52 week high of $51.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.69%.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

