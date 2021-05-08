Safe Haven Price Hits $0.0108 on Top Exchanges (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. Safe Haven has a total market cap of $32.33 million and approximately $10.25 million worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Safe Haven coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $786.21 or 0.01329124 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 28.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Safe Haven

Safe Haven is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Safe Haven Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe Haven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

