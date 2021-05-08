Safex Token (SFT) Price Tops $0.0052 on Major Exchanges

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. One Safex Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Safex Token has a total market cap of $9.71 million and $21,398.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Safex Token has traded down 35.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Safex Token Profile

Safex Token (SFT) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 coins. Safex Token’s official message board is safe.exchange . Safex Token’s official website is safex.io . The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

Safex Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

