salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Holdings Lowered by Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 72.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,116 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 13,273 shares during the quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Aspiriant LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam grew its position in salesforce.com by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 277,920 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $61,846,000 after purchasing an additional 14,334 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 38,180 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. grew its position in salesforce.com by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 1,205,400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $268,238,000 after purchasing an additional 212,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 21.4% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.43, for a total value of $1,152,379.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,575,262.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $48,588.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,789,252.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 172,335 shares of company stock worth $39,299,306. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $216.50 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $164.57 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The stock has a market cap of $199.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $223.02 and a 200-day moving average of $229.72.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CRM. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.06.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

