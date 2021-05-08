Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 7.97%.

Shares of NYSE:SAR traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.77. The stock had a trading volume of 33,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,647. Saratoga Investment has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $26.68. The company has a market capitalization of $287.85 million, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.08%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.96.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

