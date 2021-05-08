Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Acquires 2,758 Shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.60% of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLTB. Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,408,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 623.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 122,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,467,000 after purchasing an additional 105,348 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 414.0% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 75,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 61,188 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 994.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 60,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 54,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,858,000.

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF stock opened at $52.49 on Friday. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $51.11 and a 1 year high of $52.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.60.

