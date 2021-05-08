Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,273 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.9% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $145.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.53 and a 52-week high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.