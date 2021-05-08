Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Has $3.83 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,393 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Walmart news, Director Randall L. Stephenson purchased 7,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $129.63 per share, with a total value of $1,001,391.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,966.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total value of $92,811,881.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,234,491.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock valued at $264,285,412. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. FIX cut Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.63.

NYSE WMT opened at $140.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.96. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.01 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The company has a market cap of $394.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.62%.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

