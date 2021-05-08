Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 63.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000.

Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF stock opened at $110.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.53. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $108.55 and a 1 year high of $113.22.

