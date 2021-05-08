Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 344,729 Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 344,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,192,000. Invesco Preferred ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Invesco Preferred ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $15.12 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $15.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.97.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

