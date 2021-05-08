Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,007 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,685,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,300,000 after purchasing an additional 628,478 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,548,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,970,000 after acquiring an additional 118,641 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,338,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,109,000 after acquiring an additional 117,881 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,278,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,999,000 after acquiring an additional 114,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,002,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,434,000 after acquiring an additional 34,857 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $51.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.49. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.85 and a 1-year high of $51.81.

