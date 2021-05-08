Sentinel Protocol Price Reaches $0.15 on Exchanges (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 8th. Over the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Sentinel Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000259 BTC on major exchanges. Sentinel Protocol has a market cap of $70.04 million and $129.00 worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.61 or 0.00055232 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00041316 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003318 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00014235 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00005943 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00005760 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Profile

UPP is a coin. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 458,804,451 coins. Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

